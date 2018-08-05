Eagles' Zach Ertz: No practice Sunday

Ertz will not practice Sunday, Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com reports.

Ertz also sat out of practice Friday, when head coach Doug Pederson said the tight end was getting a veteran's day off. With no mention of an injury since, Ertz's absence on Sunday is likely for rest purposes as well. With fellow tight end Richard Rodgers (upper body) not on the field either, second-round rookie Dallas Goedert should get plenty of reps with the first-team offense Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories