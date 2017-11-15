Eagles' Zach Ertz: No setbacks in return to practice
Ertz (hamstring) said Wednesday that his injured hamstring "felt good" during his practice session Monday and workout Tuesday, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Though the Eagles expected Ertz to play ahead of their Week 9 matchup with the Broncos, he was a surprise inactive prior to the contest, with the coaching staff electing to play it safe with the tight end heading into a bye week. The extra time off to rest has apparently served Ertz well, but he acknowledged that a true assessment of his health probably can't be made until after the team's first official practice of the week Wednesday. Assuming Ertz is able to see at least limited involvement Wednesday, he'll likely put himself on track to suit up and start Sunday against the Cowboys.
