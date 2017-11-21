Eagles' Zach Ertz: Non-factor Sunday night
Ertz caught two of five pass attempts for eight yards in Sunday's 37-9 win over the Cowboys.
Coming off a two-week absence due to a hamstring injury, Ertz played 60 of 64 snaps on offense. With the Eagles gaining 215 yards on the ground, the 27-year-old turned in his worst statistical performance of the season and broke a string of four consecutive games with a touchdown in the process. He will try to find the end zone again in a Week 12 tilt with Chicago, a team that has been tough against tight ends this season.
More News
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire targets
We've been waiting for Devontae Booker to take over in Denver for a while, and the change may...