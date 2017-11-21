Eagles' Zach Ertz: Not a factor Sunday night
Ertz caught two of five pass attempts for eight yards in Sunday's 37-9 win over the Cowboys.
Coming off a two-week absence due to a hamstring injury, Ertz played 60 of 64 snaps on offense. With the Eagles gaining 215 yards on the ground, the 27-year-old turned in his worst statistical performance of the season and broke a string of four consecutive games with a touchdown in the process. He will try to find the end zone again in a Week 12 tilt with Chicago, a team that has been tough against tight ends this season.
