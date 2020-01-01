Eagles' Zach Ertz: Not cleared for contact

Ertz (ribs) hasn't been cleared for contact, but he may participate in Wednesday's walkthrough practice, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

The Eagles hope to have Ertz available for Sunday's playoff game against Seattle, though he'll likely be fighting through pain if he's able to suit up. The tight end is recovering from a cracked rib and a kidney laceration, having already missed a crucial game Week 17 against the Giants. Another absence would translate to expanded roles for fellow tight ends Dallas Goedert and Joshua Perkins.