Ertz (ankle) is not expected to play Monday against the Seahawks, Geoff Mosher of 97.5 The Fanatic Philadelphia reports.

There was some optimism earlier in the week Ertz could be activated off injured reserve, but coach Doug Peterson essentially suggested the wait for the veteran tight end would continue into Week 13. Expect another round of Dallas Goedert and Richard Rodgers splitting the tight end reps with Ertz sidelined another week.