Eagles' Zach Ertz: Not practicing Thursday

Ertz (ribs) won't practice Thursday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

On the plus side, coach Doug Pederson noted that Ertz "is progressing and getting better," which sets the stage for Friday to be a pivotal day with regard to the tight end's chances of playing Sunday against the Giants.

