Eagles' Zach Ertz: Not practicing Wednesday
Ertz (concussion) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
While not yet able to practice, Ertz did at least take part in team meetings, with head coach Doug Pederson saying afterward that the tight end is doing well, per ESPN's Tim McManus. Pederson also mentioned that Ertz doesn't necessarily need to practice this week in order to play in Sunday's game against the Rams. The tight end will still need to clear the NFL's concussion protocol, which is always a shaky proposition the first week after suffering a head injury. Trey Burton will fill in as the Eagles' top pass-catcher at the position if Ertz isn't cleared by Sunday.
