Eagles' Zach Ertz: Not present for practice

Ertz (ribs/back) wasn't spotted at Friday's practice, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Coach Doug Pederson said earlier Friday that Ertz would take part in the session, but the tight end apparently wasn't feeling good enough to take the field. An official update on Ertz's status for Sunday's game against the Giants when the Eagles release their final injury report of the week later Friday.

