Play

Eagles' Zach Ertz: Not spotted at practice

Ertz (ribs/back) was not spotted at Friday's practice, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Head coach Doug Pederson said Friday morning that Ertz would take part in practice, but he was apparently not feeling good enough to take the field. An official update on Ertz's status will come when the Eagles' final injury report of the week is released.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends