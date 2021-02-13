The Eagles are reportedly considering trading or cutting Ertz this offseason, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

This is hardly a surprising announcement considering the Eagles' difficult cap situation and the emergence of a viable replacement in Dallas Goedert. Ertz has just one year remaining on his contract and dramatically declined in 2020 while dealing with a litany of injuries, recording career lows in just about every major statistical category. The 30-year-old could be packaged in the much rumored trade involving Carson Wentz, though such a deal would likely only work for a team flush with cap space.