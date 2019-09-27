Eagles' Zach Ertz: Paces pass catchers in win
Ertz brought in seven of eight targets for 65 yards in the Eagles' 34-27 win over the Packers on Thursday.
Ertz paced the Eagles in both receptions and receiving yards on the night, as the passing game took a back seat to the stellar work of Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders on the ground. The veteran tight end is right on pace for his usual hefty workload through the first four games, as he sports a 24-255 line on 30 targets thus far in 2019. Ertz will look to cross the goal line for the first time in a Week 5 battle against the Jets a week from Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 QB Preview: Sit Wentz?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 4 including...
-
Gordon ends holdout, returns
Chris Towers and Ben Gretch get you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football...