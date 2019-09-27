Eagles' Zach Ertz: Paces pass catchers in win

Ertz brought in seven of eight targets for 65 yards in the Eagles' 34-27 win over the Packers on Thursday.

Ertz paced the Eagles in both receptions and receiving yards on the night, as the passing game took a back seat to the stellar work of Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders on the ground. The veteran tight end is right on pace for his usual hefty workload through the first four games, as he sports a 24-255 line on 30 targets thus far in 2019. Ertz will look to cross the goal line for the first time in a Week 5 battle against the Jets a week from Sunday.