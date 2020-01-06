Eagles' Zach Ertz: Pair of grabs in final loss

Ertz (ribs) secured two of four targets for 44 yards in the Eagles' 17-9 wild-card loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Ertz battled back from both ribs and kidney injuries to play in the contest, but he ultimately was only able to make a modest impact. The fact Carson Wentz (concussion) was knocked out of the contest early certainly didn't help Ertz's cause, and backup Josh McCown turned much more often to Ertz's position mate Dallas Goedert. Ertz finished the regular season with the second-highest reception (88), receiving yardage (916) and touchdown (six) totals of his career across 15 games, and he'll look to make a similar impact again in 2020 while sharing the position with the emerging Dallas Goedert.