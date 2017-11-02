Eagles' Zach Ertz: Picks up hamstring injury
Ertz was limited at Thursday's practice due to a hamstring injury.
Ertz was absent from the Eagles' first Week 9 injury report, so his addition Thursday could indicate a number of things. The most frightening would be a practice-related injury, but the team may also be giving him some rest due to the wear and tear that accompanies a typical NFL campaign. His listing Friday will forecast whether there's a chance he's among the Eagles' inactives Sunday against the Broncos.
