Eagles' Zach Ertz: Placed in concussion protocol

Ertz is in the concussion protocol, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Ertz was visibly shaken up during the third quarter of Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Eagles, necessitating an exit to the locker room in the third quarter. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game shortly thereafter, finishing with two catches for 24 yard on four targets. Trey Burton will take on an expanded role in the passing attack if Ertz isn't ready for a Week 14 road game against the Rams. Burton caught two of four targets for 41 yards and a touchdown when Ertz was held out of a blowout win over the Broncos in Week 9 while recovering from a hamstring injury. Ertz's only other concussion on record in the NFL occurred in November 2015 and caused him to miss one game.