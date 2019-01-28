Eagles' Zach Ertz: Plays through injuries down stretch

Ertz (undisclosed) did not play in Sunday's Pro Bowl, Daniel Gallen of PennLive.com reports.

Considering Ertz never missed a game and ultimately logged a career-high 91.6 percent of the snaps in 2018, it's safe to say none of his alleged injuries are severe. The tight end nonetheless told reporters he wasn't playing at 100 percent down the stretch. Ertz declined to specify his injury but it's possible general wear and tear from an 18-game season could have played a role in his absence. In any event, Ertz has plenty of time to rest in advance of a 2019 campaign for which the Eagles will return most of the key players on its offense

More News
Our Latest Stories