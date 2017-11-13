Eagles' Zach Ertz: Practices without limitation

Ertz (hamstring) said he was a full go at Monday's practice, but he wasn't ready to commit to playing in Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com reports.

Coming out of a Week 10 bye, Ertz will firmly be on track for a return if he's listed as a full practice participant when the Eagles release their first injury report Wednesday. His inactive status in Week 9 against the Broncos was a major surprise, as Eagles coach Doug Pederson had said that the tight end would play. Ertz seemingly injured his hamstring at practice either Nov. 1 or 2.