Eagles' Zach Ertz: Primed for huge volume

Ertz and Nelson Agholor figure to see increased attention from Carson Wentz while fellow pass catchers DeSean Jackson (abdomen), Alshon Jeffery (calf) and Dallas Goedert (calf) recover from injuries, MLive.com's Lauren Williams reports.

With Goedert, Jackson and Jeffery all unavailable for the majority of Sunday's 24-20 loss to Atlanta, Ertz reached 16 targets for the sixth time in his career. Every previous instance resulted in triple-digit yardage, but the Falcons held him to eight catches for 72 yards. Ertz and Agholor should be busy once again Sunday against the Lions, but they'll also draw a lot of attention from the defense.