Eagles' Zach Ertz: Quiet in loss

Ertz caught five passes (eight targets) for 38 yards in Sunday's 29-23 loss to the Cowboys.

Ertz turned in a rare clunker, finishing behind fellow tight end Dallas Goedert in both yards (44) and touchdowns (one) despite garnering three extra targets. The latter makes his presence felt at times, but Ertz is still clearly the top tight end in Philly and one of Carson Wentz's most-trusted targets. This one can simply be written off as a dud, and Ertz will look to bounce back against the Rams in Week 15. Los Angeles finally has both of their top corners, Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters, healthy on the field, so Ertz could be heavily involved in the gameplan if the Eagles choose to attack the middle.