Eagles' Zach Ertz: Re-works deal to free up cap space for team

Ertz has restructured his contract with the Eagles, an agreement that will create $5.047 million in salary cap space for the team, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Fellow key cog, right tackle Lane Johnson also restructured his deal with Philadelphia, with the resulting cap space giving the team added flexibility in free agency. Ertz is coming off a 2017 campaign in which he caught 74 passes for 824 yards and a career-high eight TDs in 14 games. He remains atop the Eagles' tight end depth chart, but who backs him up remains to be seen, with Trey Burton now with the Bears and Brent Celek having been released. In any case, Ertz will remain the team's top pass-catching option at the position, a context that will result in the 27-year-old retaining his status as a quality fantasy option.