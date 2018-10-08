Eagles' Zach Ertz: Reaches end zone in loss to Vikings

Ertz caught 10 of 11 pass attempts for 110 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Vikings.

With Xavier Rhodes making life tough for Alshon Jeffery on the day, it was Ertz who led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards. He did much of his damage late in the game as his team looked to climb back in it, including a seven-yard touchdown reception to bring the deficit to two with just over a minute left. While Ertz looked good to begin the season, he has been a new man since Carson Wentz returned to form, recording 20 catches for 222 yards and a touchdown over the last two weeks. He'll look to continue his recent success Thursday against the Giants.