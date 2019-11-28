Play

Eagles' Zach Ertz: Receives 'DNP' on Thursday's report

Ertz (hamstring) was estimated as a non-participant on Thursday's practice report.

The Eagles have held just one session this week, but Ertz didn't join his teammates on the field Wednesday and instead worked out on the side with the training staff. Through six-plus NFL seasons, he's missed just five of a possible 107 games, and it's unclear if there's about to be a sixth. Friday's report should provide an inkling of Ertz's odds to play Sunday in Miami.

