Eagles' Zach Ertz: Records season high in receiving yardage
Ertz caught nine of 11 targets for 138 yards during Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Panthers.
Ertz led the team in targets, catches and receiving yardage as he recorded his highest output in that category since the 2016 season. He wasn't able to extend his touchdown streak to three games, but he's now gone over 100 yards receiving in three of the last four games and is on pace for over 1,400 for the season. Ertz will look to continue his recent success next Sunday against the Jaguars.
