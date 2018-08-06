Eagles' Zach Ertz: Remains sidelined
Ertz (undisclosed) didn't practice for the third straight day Monday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The tight end's absence isn't expected to be an extended one, with Ertz's current string of missed on-field work being attributed to maintenance. Moreover, the Eagles are of a mind to proceed judiciously with Ertz, with an eye toward the long season ahead.
