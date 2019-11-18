Eagles' Zach Ertz: Resurgence continues in loss

Ertz caught nine of 11 targets for 94 yards in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Patriots.

The catches, targets and yards were all team highs. Carson Wentz didn't have a lot of time in the pocket against the Pats' pass rush, particularly after right tackle Lane Johnson (head) left the game, and as a result Eagles' tight ends ended up hauling in 12 of Wentz's 20 completions as he had to get rid of the ball quickly. Ertz has now caught 18 passes on 22 targets for 197 yards and a TD over the last two games, and his hot streak could continue in Week 12 against a Seahawks defense that's struggled against TEs this season.