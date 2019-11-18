Eagles' Zach Ertz: Resurgence continues in loss
Ertz caught nine of 11 targets for 94 yards in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Patriots.
The catches, targets and yards were all team highs. Carson Wentz didn't have a lot of time in the pocket against the Pats' pass rush, particularly after right tackle Lane Johnson (head) left the game, and as a result Eagles' tight ends ended up hauling in 12 of Wentz's 20 completions as he had to get rid of the ball quickly. Ertz has now caught 18 passes on 22 targets for 197 yards and a TD over the last two games, and his hot streak could continue in Week 12 against a Seahawks defense that's struggled against TEs this season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Time to panic?
It's been a long time since we've had to worry about the Patriots offense, but Chris Towers...
-
Early Waivers: Big opportunity
Injuries often create opportunity for Fantasy, and Marlon Mack's injury could give us a starting...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've seen flashes of greatness from Devin Singletary this season, but you're definitely going...