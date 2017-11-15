Eagles' Zach Ertz: Returns in full Wednesday

Ertz (hamstring) practiced fully Wednesday.

A true game-time decision in the Eagles' last game on Nov. 5, Ertz was ultimately held out when he didn't respond well to a pregame workout. Heading into practice Wednesday, he told Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer that he "felt good" after participating in Monday's session and Tuesday's workout, forecasting his uncapped return Wednesday. Ertz's focus can now turn to Sunday's matchup in Dallas, whose defense has surrendered 7.6 YPT and three touchdowns to tight ends this season.