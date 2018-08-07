Eagles' Zach Ertz: Returns to practice

Ertz (undisclosed) returned to practice Tuesday, Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com reports.

Despite missing just three days of practice, Ertz may be held out of the preseason opener Thursday against Pittsburgh, as the likely absence of both Carson Wentz (knee) and Nick Foles (upper body) could encourage the Eagles to wait until the second week of the preseason to take a look at their first-string offense. Ertz was productive while playing with both quarterbacks last season, averaging 5.2 catches in 11 games with Wentz and 5.8 catches in six games (including playoffs) with Foles.

