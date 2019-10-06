Play

Eagles' Zach Ertz: Scores first TD of 2019

Ertz caught five of seven targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-6 win over the Jets.

Ertz found the end zone from 11 yards out less than a minute before halftime for his first touchdown of the season. The star tight end is coming off consecutive eight-touchdown campaigns, so he can be expected to pick up the scoring pace moving forward. Next up is a Week 6 date with the Vikings.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories