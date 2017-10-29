Eagles' Zach Ertz: Scores in four straight game

Ertz caught four of six targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-10 win over San Francisco.

Ertz pushed his touchdown streak to four consecutive games with a one-yard score just after the two-minute warning in the first half. The talented tight end has been a valuable weapon all over the field for quarterback Carson Wentz, but he's been especially strong in the red zone with a team-leading six touchdowns this season. Ertz has established himself as an every-week TE1.