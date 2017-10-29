Eagles' Zach Ertz: Scores in fourth straight game
Ertz caught four of six targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-10 win over San Francisco.
Ertz pushed his touchdown streak to four consecutive games with a one-yard score just after the two-minute warning in the first half. The talented tight end has been a valuable weapon all over the field for quarterback Carson Wentz, but he's been especially strong in the red zone with a team-leading six touchdowns this season. Ertz has established himself as an every-week TE1.
More News
-
Eagles' Zach Ertz: Continues touchdown streak•
-
Eagles' Zach Ertz: Logs 49 snaps Thursday•
-
Eagles' Zach Ertz: Makes most of catches Thursday•
-
Eagles' Zach Ertz: Wins inside battle against Cardinals•
-
Eagles' Zach Ertz: Hauls in five for 81•
-
Eagles' Zach Ertz: Scores touchdown, loses fumble versus Giants•
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...