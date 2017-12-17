Eagles' Zach Ertz: Scores in win

Ertz snagged six of nine targets for 56 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 34-29 win over the Giants.

Ertz boxed out his defender on a 10-yard crosser in the second quarter for his eighth touchdown of the season. The talented tight end had a streak of six touchdowns in six games earlier in the season, but has run hot and cold in recent weeks. Sunday showed he can still be effective with Nick Foles throwing the ball, and he gets favorable matchups to close the season against Oakland in Week 16 and Dallas in Week 17, but watch out. Dallas, for all its pass defense's struggles, held Ertz to a season-low eight yards in Week 12.