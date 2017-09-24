Eagles' Zach Ertz: Scores touchdown, loses fumble versus Giants

Ertz caught eight of his 10 targets for 55 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-24 win over the Giants. He also lost a fumble.

The most targeted Eagles pass catcher on the day, Ertz doubled his team's lead with a three-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. His fumble came at a crucial juncture, setting up a Giants touchdown drive to tie the game early in the fourth. Despite the mistake, Ertz bounced back to make a couple of key receptions to set up a field goal late in the game. He remains a key component of the team's passing attack and will continue as such next week against the Chargers.