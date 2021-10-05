Ertz caught six of eight targets for 60 yards in Sunday's 42-30 loss to the Chiefs.

For the second-straight week, Ertz finished in at least a tie for second in every receiving category and has firmly re-established himself in the Philadelphia offense after a slow first two weeks. He played only 35 snaps to Dallas Goedert's 52, and while Goedert got the touchdown, it was his only red-zone target compared to three for the 30-year-old on the day. Sharing tight-end duties still caps each one's upside, but both have managed to be productive so far.