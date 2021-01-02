Ertz is slated to serve as the Eagles' clear No. 1 tight end Sunday against Washington with Dallas Goedert (calf) ruled out for the game, Chris McPherson of the team's official site reports.

Since Ertz returned from injured reserve Week 13 in Green Bay, he and Goedert have logged similar snap shares, but the latter has been the slightly more productive tight end, totaling 16 receptions on 24 targets to Ertz's nine and 21. Along with Goedert, the Eagles will be missing two other passing game contributors in running back Miles Sanders (knee) and receiver DeSean Jackson (ankle), so Ertz could see more looks funneled his way as a result. It's worth noting that quarterback Jalen Hurts has shown a preference to spread the ball around through his first three starts, with none of his pass catchers drawing more than eight targets in any of those games.