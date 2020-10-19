Ertz suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Ravens and is expected miss 3-to-4 weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ertz left Sunday's game multiple times and was ultimately ruled out in the fourth quarter. The veteran tight end underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed he'll need extended rest before returning to the lineup. The Eagles play the Giants on Thursday and the Cowboys in Week 8 before a Week 9 bye, so there's a good chance that Ertz lands on short-term injured reserve, which would keep him out for a minimum of three weeks. Dallas Goedert (ankle) may return from IR soon, but until then, Richard Rodgers will operate as the top tight end. DeSean Jackson (hamstring), Alshon Jeffery (foot) and Jalen Reagor (thumb) could all return to the lineup this Thursday as well and help manage the targets Ertz leaves behind.