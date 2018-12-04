Eagles' Zach Ertz: Sets Philly record
Ertz caught nine of 10 targets for 83 yards in Monday night's 28-13 win over the Redskins.
Ertz was his ever-present self in the Eagles passing game, helping the team move the sticks in a variety of ways. In fact, with his nine catches, Ertz set a new franchise record for receptions in a single season, yet still has four games to improve on his total of 93. He'll look to do so in a big way in Week 14 versus the Cowboys, who he already caught 14 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns against in Week 10.
