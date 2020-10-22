The Eagles placed Ertz (ankle) on injured reserve Thursday.
Ertz's move to IR comes as little surprise after Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported earlier Thursday that the tight end would be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks with the high left ankle sprain he sustained in last Sunday's loss to the Ravens. With fellow tight end Dallas Goedert (ankle) also likely to be sidelined through the Eagles' Week 9 bye, Richard Rodgers is expected to serve as the top option at the position for Philadelphia's next two games.