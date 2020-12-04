Coach Doug Pederson expressed optimism Ertz (ankle) will be able to play Sunday against the Packers, EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 30-year-old was activated off injured reserve this week and was a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday, so he appears on track to return to the field this weekend. According to Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News, Pederson also said the team has "to be smart" about Ertz's usage if he's cleared, given it would be his first game action since Week 6. Dallas Goedert should continue operating as the team's No. 1 tight end for now.