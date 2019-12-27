Eagles' Zach Ertz: Sidelined for Week 17

The Eagles have ruled Ertz (ribs/back) out for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Ertz wasn't able to practice in any capacity this week while nursing a fractured rib and a back injury, effectively sealing his fate for the regular-season finale. Philadelphia will thus look to clinch the NFC East title without the services of two of its top targets in Ertz and wideout Nelson Agholor (knee), who will be sidelined for a fourth straight game. Tight end Dallas Goedert, receiver Greg Ward and running backs Miles Sanders and Boston Scott likely profile as quarterback Carson Wentz's top weapons in the passing game Week 17.