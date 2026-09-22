Ertz signed a one-year contract with the Eagles on Tuesday, Chris McPherson of the team's official site reports.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Monday that the 35-year-old Ertz would sign with the Eagles as a member of the practice squad, but he instead appears set to join the 53-man roster right away. Ertz, who won his lone Super Bowl ring and earned each of his three Pro Bowl nods as a member of the Eagles from 2013 through 2021, may need some time to get back up to full speed after tearing his ACL last December and then not participating in training camp with a team. Once he's fully ramped up, Ertz could settle in as the Eagles' top tight end with Dallas Goedert (knee) facing a multi-week absence and with Eli Stowers (quadriceps/hamstring) and Grant Calcaterra (back) already on injured reserve.