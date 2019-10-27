Eagles' Zach Ertz: Slump continues

Ertz caught two of four targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 31-13 win over the Bills.

Ertz set a season low in yardage for a second straight week while also watching fellow tight end Dallas Goedert score a touchdown for the second game in a row. It's too early to press the panic button on the star tight end, but a Week 9 dud from Ertz against the Bears would certainly set off alarm bells for his owners, especially if Goedert continues to outplay him.