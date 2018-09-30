Eagles' Zach Ertz: Snags 10 passes

Ertz caught 10 of his 14 targets for 112 yards during Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Titans.

All eyes were on the return of Alshon Jeffery, but Ertz still ended up leading the Eagles with 14 targets. Just two of those targets were inside the red zone, however, and none came inside the 10-yard line. Ertz, who has seen at least 10 targets in every game this season, is about as reliable as tight ends come, but he has yet to find the end zone this season. His next shot will be on Sunday against a struggling Vikings defense.