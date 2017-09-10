Eagles' Zach Ertz: Snags all eight targets versus Redskins
Ertz caught all eight of his targets for 93 yards in Sunday's 30-17 win over the Redskins.
Ertz displayed a terrific rapport with Carson Wentz in this one, catching everything that was thrown his way while leading the team in targets, catches and receiving yardage. He averaged a healthy 11.6 yards per catch and ripped off a long gain of 23 yards. Ertz came on strong at the end of last season and looks set to build on a successful season debut next Sunday in Kansas City.
