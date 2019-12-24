Eagles' Zach Ertz: Status uncertain for Week 17
Offensive coordinator Mike Groh said Tuesday that it's "too early" to know if Ertz (ribs) will factor into the Week 17 game plan, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.
Ertz sustained a fractured rib in the first quarter of this past Sunday's win against the Cowboys. While he returned to the field in time for a two-minute drill before halftime and closed out the contest, he managed just four catches for 28 yards and no TDs on six targets. In an Eagles receiving corps devoid of most of its top options at wide receiver, Ertz and Dallas Goedert have been among Carson Wentz's favorite regular targets the past few weeks. Ertz could set the tone for his availability for the season finale by being listed as LP or even FP on the team's first Week 17 injury report Wednesday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 17 TE Preview: Tier 1 shrinkage
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 17 tight ends, including who...
-
Week 17 Waivers: Starters resting
With the Ravens, Bills and Vikings locked into playoff spots, plus other teams having little...
-
Playoff scenarios: Who will play Week 17
Three teams have nothing to gain in the final week of the NFL season, but does that mean they'll...
-
Week 17 RB Preview: Beast factor
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 17, including how to handle the replacements.
-
Week 17 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 WR Preview: Thinking DFS
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 17, including...