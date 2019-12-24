Eagles' Zach Ertz: Status uncertain for Week 17

Offensive coordinator Mike Groh said Tuesday that it's "too early" to know if Ertz (ribs) will factor into the Week 17 game plan, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.

Ertz sustained a fractured rib in the first quarter of this past Sunday's win against the Cowboys. While he returned to the field in time for a two-minute drill before halftime and closed out the contest, he managed just four catches for 28 yards and no TDs on six targets. In an Eagles receiving corps devoid of most of its top options at wide receiver, Ertz and Dallas Goedert have been among Carson Wentz's favorite regular targets the past few weeks. Ertz could set the tone for his availability for the season finale by being listed as LP or even FP on the team's first Week 17 injury report Wednesday.