Eagles' Zach Ertz: Stays hot in important win
Ertz caught five of 10 targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-27 win over Washington.
Ertz was shaken up in the first half after taking a high hit that was flagged for a personal foul, but he stayed in the game and paced the Eagles in targets while tying Greg Ward for the team lead in receiving yards. His two-yard touchdown gave the Eagles a 24-21 lead with 9:59 to play. The star tight end is in the midst of a terrific stretch that's seen him total 47 catches for 464 yards and five touchdowns over the past six games. Ertz should stay busy in the critical Week 16 meeting with the Cowboys.
