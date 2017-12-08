Eagles' Zach Ertz: Still in protocol

The Eagles clarified Thursday that Ertz was cleared to practice but remains in the concussion protocol.

Erroneously, the Eagles relayed Ertz escaped the protocol in the midst of the aforementioned session, which he kicked off with stretching. To raise the stakes, he was wearing a helmet as well, so signs pointed to a quicker than expected recovery. Upon the release of the injury report, though, he was listed as limited, and clarification about his standing in the protocol soon followed. In order to play Sunday against the Rams, Ertz still must receive clearance from an independent neurologist.