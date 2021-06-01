The Eagles don't plan to release Ertz but are still trying to trade him, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Whether or not it's true, the Eagles have more leverage in trade negotiations if other teams believe they're willing to hold on to Ertz, a three-time Pro Bowler coming off the worst season of an eight-year career. While his non-guaranteed $8.5 million base salary suggests a release is still possible, the Eagles might actually consider keeping the 30-year-old tight end if they can't find a decent return in a trade. Dallas Goedert may be ready for the No. 1 TE role in Philadelphia, but that doesn't mean Ertz can't still contribute in multi-TE formations. For fantasy purposes, a trade would be best for both Ertz and Goedert.