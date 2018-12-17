Eagles' Zach Ertz: Struggles continue

Ertz caught three passes (seven targets) for 22 yards in Sunday's 30-23 win over the Rams.

Ertz has really struggled over the last two weeks (60 combined receiving yards and no touchdowns) after posting elite numbers through the first 13 weeks of the season. The 28-year-old has still received ample targets (15) during his two-game skid, so this may simply be a cold streak, but it has also come at the worst time for the majority of his fantasy owners. Ertz will look to get back on track against the Texans on Sunday.