Eagles' Zach Ertz: Takes advantage of 14 targets

Ertz hauled in 12 of his 14 targets for 91 yards and a touchdown in the team's Week 12 loss to the Seahawks.

Ertz was one of Carson Wentz's few healthy receivers and took advantage by drawing 14 targets -- his second-highest total of the season. Nearly all of that production came in second half, as he registered just three catches for 19 yards in the first two quarters. Nevertheless, Ertz now has at least nine catches and 90 yards in three consecutive contests. Though it appears Alshon Jeffery (ankle) and Nelson Agholor (knee) have the potential to return next week against the Dolphins, their continued absence would ensure that Ertz continues to see plenty of targets.