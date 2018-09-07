Eagles' Zach Ertz: Tallies five catches in season-opening victory

Ertz brought in five of 10 targets for 48 yards in the Eagles' 18-12 win over the Falcons on Thursday.

Ertz paced the Eagles in receiving yards on a night when Nick Foles struggled to complete better than 50 percent of his throws. The athletic tight end did record a team-long 18-yard reception as part of his tally, and although rookie backup Dallas Goedert was targeted on three occasions as well, Ertz drew even with Nelson Agholor for the team lead in passing-game looks. Ertz should see an increase in his already robust workload as long as Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) is sidelined, although he's projected to be near the team lead in targets even when the pass-catching corps is back at full health.